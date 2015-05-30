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bird's eye view photography of pool on ridge near body of water
Round infinity pool
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 30, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
blue
pool
holiday
island
swimming pool
scenic
coast
coastal
see
swim
islands
infinity pool
lagoon
vista
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