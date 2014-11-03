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Francesco Gallarotti
gallarotti
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bird's eye view photography of mountain with fogs
Pale foggy mountain valley
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 3, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
sunrise
clouds
trees
fog
brown
hills
horizon
mist
cloudy
black & white
misty
sepia
peaks
misty valley
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