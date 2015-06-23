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Alyssa Smith
itsalyssabeth
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bird's eye view photography of mountain range
Snow covered Swiss Alps
A map marker
Swiss Alps
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
winter
mountains
clouds
snow
cloud
grey
ice
flight
scenic
mountain range
view
cold
mist
cloudy
ambient
alp
swiss alps
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