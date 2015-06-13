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Keenan Loo
keenanloo
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bird's eye-view photography of mountain
Picturesque Mountains
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
green
clouds
fall
cloud
grey
usa
park
california
valley
yosemite
pine
season
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