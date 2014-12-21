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Lauren Livingston
laurenlivingston
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bird's-eye view photography of city buildings
Foggy Cityscape
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 21, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T1i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
grey
buildings
fog
cityscape
city view
cloudy
foggy
distance
crowded
close
sky view
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