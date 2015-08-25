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Ioann-Mark Kuznietsov
mrrrk_smith
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bird's eye view photograph of high-rise building
Tiny Urban Ukraine
A map marker
Rynok Square, L'viv, Ukraine
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, DSC-H20
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
city
people
building
house
architecture
home
hotel
street
grey
vacation
town
view
aerial
fountain
birds eye view
lviv
dizzy
plaza
rooftops
Non-copyrighted images
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