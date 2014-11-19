Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Liane Metzler
liane
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
bird's eye view photo of white clouds
Summer above the clouds
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 19, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
summer
sunrise
clouds
cloud
white
grey
blue sky
plane
yellow
weather
dawn
evening
dusk
cloudy
tranquil
sun ray
sunburst
cloudscape
sun burst
Royalty-free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20