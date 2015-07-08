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bird's-eye view photo of two people standing on gray concrete road in front of hill
Drive Around The Mountain
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
road
cloud
grey
fog
island
horizon
hill
outdoors
coast
mist
solitude
empty
split
divide
merge
bend
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