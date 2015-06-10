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Joshua Newton
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bird's eye view of urban place
Rome Altare della Patria
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Altare della Patria, Rome, Italy
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Published on
June 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS M3
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
road
church
beautiful
buildings
urban
windows
town
aerial view
square
urban city
plaza
symmetrical
city center
piazza venezia
italy
rome
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