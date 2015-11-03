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Alexandre Chambon
goodspleen
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bird's eye view of trees and mountains
Steep valley on a cloudy day
A map marker
Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
mountains
outdoor
clouds
trees
cloud
grey
hiking
mountain range
valley
outdoors
climbing
wilderness
cloudy
moutains
majestic
france
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