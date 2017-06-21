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Filip Filkovic Philatz
philatz
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bird's eye view of sailships
Abandoned boats
A map marker
Zagreb, City of Zagreb, Croatia
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 21, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
DJI, FC6310
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
river
grey
boat
aerial view
boats
zagreb
shore
drone view
riverside
looking down
urban exploration
top down
urbex
birds eye
vehicle
transportation
billboard
croatia
shipping container
scoreboard
HDR images
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