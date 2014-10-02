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Urban Vintage
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bird's eye view of photography of town
Small town red roofs
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 2, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D60
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
house
trees
church
buildings
europe
brown
village
countryside
town
miniature
tilt shift
town centre
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