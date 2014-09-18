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Vito Alfano
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bird's eye view of person fishing on river
Fishing in the morning
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 18, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
spring
sun
plant
cloud
grass
lake
morning
fishing
mountain landscape
dawn
light leak
fisherman
scene
tranquil
sunset
sunrise
outdoors
dusk
red sky
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