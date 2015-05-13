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Elena Prokofyeva
leni_eleni
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bird's-eye view of mountain rang
Icy blue mountain range
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, DSLR-A350
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
blue
mountains
clouds
snow
cloud
environment
aerial
mountain top
nature wallpapers
mountaintop
nature backgrounds
mointain
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