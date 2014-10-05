Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Mikael Kristenson
mikael_k
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
birds eye view of leaves on ground
Leaves on lawn
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 5, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
green
autumn
pattern
fall
grass
leaves
leaf
yellow
ground
lawn
turf
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20