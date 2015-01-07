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Olia Gozha
olia
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birds eye view of house coated by snow
Farmhouse in the winter
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
blue
winter
outdoor
home
snow
trees
blue sky
alone
ice
cold
old house
frost
frozen
icy
covered
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