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Alex Bertha
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birds eye view of four white lounge chairs on white sand
Simple Beach
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
DJI, FC220
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
green
grass
grey
lake
waves
drone
aerial view
dusk
aerial
chairs
drone view
beach chair
dji
white sand
aerial photography
from above
road
gravel
Non-copyrighted images
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