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Preston Pownell
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bird's-eye view of city building under cloudy sky
Park in the middle of a city
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 26, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
blue
green
clouds
new york
grey
blue sky
new york city
buildings
cityscape
central park
nyc
cool
aerial view
cloudy
skyscrapers
green trees
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