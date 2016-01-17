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Emily Morter
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bird's-eye photography of pine trees covered by snow
Fog covered mountain forest
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 17, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
snow
trees
grey
fog
pine forest
explore
frost
snowy
mountain forest
evergreen
haze
mounatin
winter time
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