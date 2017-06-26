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Toa Heftiba
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birds eye photography of mountain
Meteora Monasteries
A map marker
Meteora, Greece
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 26, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
blue
mountains
church
greece
scenery
rocks
houses
greenery
monastery
meteora
into the wild
outdoors
cliff
plateau
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