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bird's eye photography of high rise buildings
It goes on for miles
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 4, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
new york
grey
new york city
morning
buildings
urban
skyline
horizon
skyscraper
nyc
busy
manhattan
aerial
metro
crowded
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