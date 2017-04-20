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Redd Francisco
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birds eye photography of high rise building
State of Mind
A map marker
Manhattan, New York, United States
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Published on
April 20, 2017 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
new york
grey
new york city
nyc
empire state building
manhattan
empire state
top of the rock
rockefeller
united states
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