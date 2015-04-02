Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jeff Hopper
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
bird's eye photography of building
Urban Architecture
A map marker
Sanfransico, USA
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
grey
buildings
cityscape
skyscraper
roof
aerial
downtown
skyscrapers
white building
usa
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20