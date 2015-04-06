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Robert Bye
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Bird soars over coastal bluffs on a foggy day
Foggy Bluffs
A map marker
38 Charlottes Way, Muir Beach, CA 94965, USA, United States
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Published on
April 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
bird
mountains
clouds
grey
rock
fog
stone
wallpapers
backgrounds
cliff
coast
fly
cloudy
misty
rocky
soaring
usa
united states
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