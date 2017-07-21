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Florian van Duyn
flovayn
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bird perching on tree branch
Fisher
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 21, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
PENTAX, K-30
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
bird
leaves
leaf
africa
kingfisher
branch
animal
rust
wren
bee eater
beak
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