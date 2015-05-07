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Stefan Strebl
stefan__________
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bird on brown grass under white skies
Ostrich in the savannah
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
bird
animals
grass
field
africa
hills
job
ostrich
prairie
tall
dry land
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