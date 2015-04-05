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Jens Lelie
madebyjens
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bird eyeview or village
Houses in a woody valley
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D60
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
house
green
mountains
trees
grey
fog
village
woods
houses
valley
evergreen
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