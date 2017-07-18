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Jurica Koletić
juricakoletic
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Big Ben London during daytime
Big Ben
A map marker
London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 18, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
green
architecture
london
clouds
cloud
horse
clock
europe
tourism
big ben
sculpture
tower
Historical Photos & Images
landmark
clock tower
bigben
united kingdom
westminster
Non-copyrighted images
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