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Big Ben, London
Big Ben on a bright day
A map marker
Big Ben, London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 6, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
blue
architecture
london
clouds
cloud
time
clock
urban
big ben
structure
tower
kingdom
clock tower
big
houses of parliament
united
ben
clocktower
united kingdom
High resolution images
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