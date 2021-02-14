Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alfred Schrock
@puregeorgia
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
February 14, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
lily
HD Water Wallpapers
flora
pond
reflection
garden
aquatic
botanical
lili
lilies
blossom
pond lily
outdoors
petal
Public domain images
Related collections
Blog Photos for Tann
39 photos
· Curated by Natasha Thomas
blog
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
plants
3 photos
· Curated by Joshua Lawrence
plant
blossom
Flower Images
Water lily
23 photos
· Curated by Virginie _rd
Water Lily Pictures
Flower Images
lily