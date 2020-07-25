Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Aakash Singh
@aakash_911
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Manipal, Karnataka, India
Published
on
July 25, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lush Ground Vegetation Indian Summer Plants
Related tags
manipal
karnataka
india
Grass Backgrounds
Nature Images
field
plants
vegetation
lush
summer plants
Summer Images & Pictures
forest plants
plant
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
lawn
Wolf Images & Pictures
red wolf
canine
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Pastel & Pale
221 photos
· Curated by Luisa Azevedo
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Data Communication
21 photos
· Curated by Jon Schwabish
Website Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #63: Andrew Chen
8 photos
· Curated by Andrew Chen
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers