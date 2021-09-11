Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Masjid Pogung Dalangan
@masjidmpd
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 11, 2021
Panasonic, DMC-G85
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
cleaning
man
moslem
indonesia
HD Windows Wallpapers
masjid
muslim
sarung
mosque
islam
sweeping
mopping
walking
People Images & Pictures
human
Free images
Related collections
Into the Wild
145 photos · Curated by Dominique Tempone
wild
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Urban Art
93 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
urban art
HD Graffiti Wallpapers
urban
Collection #155: Minimalism Life
8 photos · Curated by Minimalism Life
Life Images & Photos
minimalism
minimal