Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sergei Zhukov
@opohmelka
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 11, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
abies
fir
conifer
pine
Public domain images
Related collections
Trees and Leaves
438 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
leafe
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Grass
125 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Grass Backgrounds
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Collection #82: Jared Erondu
9 photos
· Curated by Jared Erondu
outdoor
Star Images
HD Wallpapers