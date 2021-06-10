Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tahlia Doyle
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Brisbane QLD, Australia
Published
on
June 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Polishing
Related tags
australia
brisbane qld
watch
timepiece
hands
HD Wallpapers
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Desktop Wallpapers
Desktop Backgrounds
macro
australian jeweller
watch band
polishing
jewellery
pinch
HQ Background Images
watchmaker
jewelry
canon
canon camera
Public domain images
Related collections
Light & Shadow
45 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
Unexpected
148 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
unexpected
Animals Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Faded Adventures 🌲
109 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
adventure
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers