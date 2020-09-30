Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Andri Klopfenstein
@andri77
Download free
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published on
September 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Collection #114: InVision
8 photos
· Curated by InVision
HD Grey Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
berry
Grief, Sadness, Melancholy
173 photos
· Curated by Jasmin Schreiber
sadness
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
blue
432 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
switzerland
footwear
shoe
clothing
apparel
play area
playground
finger
banister
handrail
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free stock photos