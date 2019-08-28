Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Liam Minty
@liamminty
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 28, 2019
NIKON D3200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Taylormade Spider Tour Putter
Related tags
golf
taylormade
spider
putter
Brown Backgrounds
pedal
buckle
Backgrounds
Related collections
Earth & Planets
143 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
planet
Earth Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
Yellow + Grey
291 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #141: The Bucket List Family
8 photos
· Curated by The Bucket List Family
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
sea