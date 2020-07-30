Go to Hridya Dhulipala's profile
@hridyadphoto
Download free
pink rose in bloom during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

geranium
blossom
plant
Flower Images
carnation
Rose Images
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Flowers
614 photos · Curated by Tess Kae
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Florals
1,230 photos · Curated by Marieke Bruins
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking