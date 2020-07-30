Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hridya Dhulipala
@hridyadphoto
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 30, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
geranium
blossom
plant
Flower Images
carnation
Rose Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Flowers
614 photos · Curated by Tess Kae
Flower Images
plant
blossom
G-"Floral Beauty"
1,098 photos · Curated by Vee W
beauty
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
Florals
1,230 photos · Curated by Marieke Bruins
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant