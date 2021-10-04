Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Karl Solano
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chicago, IL, USA
Published
on
October 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Chicago Wallpapers
il
usa
guitar
Musician Pictures
instruments
band
jam
band practice
People Images & Pictures
human
musical instrument
leisure activities
bass guitar
tripod
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #185: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Flag Images & Pictures
united state
America Images & Photos
Reflection
68 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
reflection
outdoor
lake
Active
93 photos
· Curated by S E
active
outdoor
Sports Images