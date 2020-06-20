Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nathan Bang
@nathanbang
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 20, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Salt Lake City Utah lichen wood
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Brown Backgrounds
tree trunk
Related collections
Computer
157 photos · Curated by Valeriiya Ruban
HD Computer Wallpapers
work
electronic
Fashion
77 photos · Curated by Tran Mau Tri Tam
fashion
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Textures
31 photos · Curated by Robert Bye
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers