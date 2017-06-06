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Toa Heftiba
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beverage topped with pastry
Sweet delight
A map marker
Costa Coffee, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
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Published on
June 6, 2017 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cake
dessert
brown
drink
food photography
happiness
smoothie
sweet
caramel
shake
treat
costa coffee
banana cake
costa
food
dubai
human
ice cream
chocolate
pottery
4K images
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