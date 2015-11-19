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Ashley Kirk
akirk
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beverage in cup
Small town diner
A map marker
Midland, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T1i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
restaurant
glass
ice
drink
brown
fast food
cup
cold
liquid
soda
beverage
fountain
coke
straw
refreshment
thirst
icecube
food
canada
HD Wallpapers
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