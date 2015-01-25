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Alex Padurariu
alexpadurariu
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beverage filled mug beside cookie and book
Coffee and cookies
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
coffee
books
book
work
study
grey
tea
reading
relax
cookies
cup
pencil
cookie
break
mug
note
reflect
biscuits
biscuit
Historical images
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