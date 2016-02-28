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berry topped baked pastry with footed tray
Slick of Dessert
A map marker
Bristol, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 28, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
food
rose
color
cake
lifestyle
dessert
baking
cherry
eating
plate
berries
raspberry
eat
fork
berry
slice
bundt cake
united kingdom
bristol
Public domain images
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