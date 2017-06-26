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bench and dining table near body of water under calm sky
Very Greek table and view
A map marker
Oia, Greece
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
zoom background
building
sea
blue
hotel
white
greece
table
europe
holiday
vacation
outdoors
mediterranean
balcony
patio
paradise
stool
seating
wallpaper
background
HD Wallpapers
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