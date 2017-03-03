Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Ales Krivec
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
beige dog
Dog in the hills
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 3, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dog
animal
snow
wildlife
fox
bear
ice
pet
outdoors
mammal
arctic fox
canine
terrier
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20