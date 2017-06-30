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Ehud Neuhaus
paramir
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beige and gray wooden planks
Old Wooden Wall
A map marker
France
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 30, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7R
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
texture
pattern
wall
wood
grey
brown
grunge
nails
grain
old
lines
wood background
gray
wood wallpaper
plank
stain
france
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