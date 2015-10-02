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Wynand van Poortvliet
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bed of white and purple petaled flowers beside sea
Floral peninsula
A map marker
Saltee Island Great, Ierland
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
sea
green
grass
field
rock
rocks
view
coast
seascape
day
coastline
ocean view
daytime
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