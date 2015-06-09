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Sergey Zolkin
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beam design-printed paper on desk
Architectural drawings
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
architecture
paper
grey
desk
drawing
compass
math
workspace
pen
architect
triangle
ruler
technical
measurement
drawings
plans
homeschool
protractor
printed
Historical images
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