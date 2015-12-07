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David Sutton
david_sutton
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beach sand with footprints during daytime
Footprints on sand beach
A map marker
Cathedral Cove, Hahei, New Zealand
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Published on
December 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
grey
new zealand
sand
waves
rock
wave
fog
dawn
shore
footprints
cathedral cove
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