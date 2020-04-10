Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 10, 2020
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
sheep on green ground
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
sheep
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related collections
Psalm 23
25 photos
· Curated by Keith Scherer
sheep
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
paschal lamb, Easter, Easter lamb, sheep
17 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
paschal
lamb
Easter Images
Village
40 photos
· Curated by Анастасія Шаповал
village
outdoor
field